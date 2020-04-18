Over Rs53bn disbursed among deserving families: Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said on Saturday a sum of Rs53.336 billion has been disbursed among 4.444 million deserving families since April 9 under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

She said daily wage workers unable to earn a living these days due to the Covid-19 crisis are being given Rs12,000 so that they can buy rations for next few months while they stay home to be safe.