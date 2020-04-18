Regulatory authority established for health related depts in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday announced the establishment of a healthcare regulatory authority in the federal capital.

Chairing a meeting of Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority on Saturday, he said that the authority will regulate private hospitals, clinics and laboratories. Islamabad Health Authority (IHA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Syed Ali Hussain Naqvi was present in the meeting.

The SAPM emphasised that the government was committed to providing health coverage and was striving to strengthen the primary healthcare system.

“The federal capital will be made a model city regarding healthcare facilities in this regard,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that Islamabad is the 10th big district of the country with a population of three million people wherein 3,100 private clinics and 1,100 medical stores are working.

The regulatory authority will now be available for the redressal of complaints regarding the health department by citizens of the federal capital, a task which was not possible earlier even after the imposition of the Islamabad Health Care Regulatory Authority (IHCRA) law in 2018.