PUC endorses govt decision on congregations during Ramzan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Saturday endorsed the declaration agreed between the government and ulema on the proposed strategy for prayers inside mosques during Ramzan.

The PUC leadership stated after the conditional permission it was the responsibility of the public to take preventive measures against coronavirus. It warned that irresponsible conduct could lead to a lockdown.

In a statement, the PUC said that the public should ensure social distancing to for the safety of one another.

It underlined that Darul Afta Pakistan and Pakistan Ulema Council have been raising their voice for the preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic and added that all these preventive measures were being agreed upon to keep open mosques during Ramzan.

Among suggestions as proposed by Pakistan Ulema Council for mosques during coronavirus lockdown, it was also suggested that prayers and Azan from mosques should not be halted completely and faithful visiting mosques should observe complete preventive measures by ensuring proper distancing and spacing among prayers lines.

With support of public administration and police effective preventive measures should be observed for mosques as well as for visiting numbers of faithful for prayers inside mosques. It has also been decided that prayers inside mosques will be held in open spaces of the mosque on the floor.

Mosque administrators will be responsible to fulfill arrangements with support of respective government administration. The PUC thanked the government as well as leading religious scholars of the country for taking proposals on board for unanimous declaration for prayers inside mosques.