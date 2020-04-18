PTI MNA Najeeb Haroon resigns citing lack of development work in Karachi

KARACHI: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Najeeb Haroon on Saturday resigned from his position as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) in protest against a lack of funds provided to him for development projects in his constituency.

Haroon made the announcement early on Saturday morning in a message posted on social networking platform Twitter. He had been elected to the Assembly from NA-256 Karachi on a PTI ticket in the July 2018 general elections. “I tender my resignation with a heavy heart,” he said.

“It has been 20 months and have not been able to improve either my constituency nor my hometown Karachi in good conscience cannot justify being in this position,” he added, noting that he had been a founding member of the first executive committee of the ruling party.

“As the only surviving founding father of the first executive committee I would still be part of my beloved party @PTIofficial till my last breath. I also strongly believe in the capable leadership of @ImranKhanPTI and that he can take #Pakistan to new heights,” he further said.

“Being the only MNA who does not take a salary or any perks being an MNA, being one of the highest tax payers in Pakistan, my intentions has always been to give back to #Karachi and to #Pakistan. If I am not able to do so in my right conscience cannot justify being in my position,” he said.

“Being JUST an MNA was never my intention. Wanted to do something for my city where my children and grand children live. Wanted to do something so they don’t want to leave for some other country. HAVE not given up, and would still stand with #PTI,” he said.

IMRAN TASKS ISMAIL TO WOO NAJEEB:

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has telephoned Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and directed him to approach Najeeb Haroon and persuade him to withdraw his resignation.

According to reports, Imran said that Najeeb Haroon was the founding member of his party and his grievances should be addressed.