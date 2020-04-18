PIA to restore partial flight operation for UK

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced to partially restore its flight operation from Lahore and Islamabad to London, Manchester and Birmingham

from Sunday with concessional fare.

The decision has been taken to transport the people of both countries who were stranded on either sides due to suspension of air traffic caused by coronavirus pandemic.

The PIA has also introduced a reduced fare of Rs 125,000 or 525 UK pounds per person on the request of citizens on humanitarian grounds.

The decision of partial flights operation was taken after getting permission from the authorities by giving assurance to follow all protective measures .

Those passengers who had already bought tickets could also avail the facility, however, for new booking, passengers have been advised to contact PIA offices or PIA’s website.

It is pertinent to mention here that due to direct flights with shortest time, the passengers will be expected to remain safe from coronavirus.