PCB donates Rs10mn to PM’s coronavirus relief fund

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PBC) has deposited over Rs10 million in Prime Minister’s coronavirus relief fund to help the government fight the pandemic, the board announced on Saturday.

The PCB had announced on March 25 that the centrally contracted players will make a collective contribution in the emergency relief fund, while the board will separately match the contribution of its staff.

According to a press release, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “I want to thank all the centrally contracted players and the PCB staff for their generous contributions in the Prime Minister’s Covid-19 Pandemic Relief Fund. Cricket has once again demonstrated that it values, respects and cares for its fans, followers and supporters, and will continue to do so.”

“In these difficult times, we pray for the health and safety of our paramedics and other frontline fighters, and hope the government will succeed in its endeavours in overcoming this pandemic,” the statement added.

The statement also quoted Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza as saying: “The PCB has been one of the leading organisations, which has helped and supported the government by spreading public service messages to create awareness about this pandemic.”

“They have now gone an extra yard by making this generous donation, which will be used to support our frontline fighters as well as the underprivileged. On behalf of the government, I thank the PCB and hope they will continue to use their brand and reach so that we can collectively achieve our objectives.”