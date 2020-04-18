After the corona virus hit Pakistan all the universities and educational institutions were forced to close down to prevent corona virus from spreading through students. Some universities froze their semesters while others continued with their fragile online class systems, nevertheless the government and HEC came to the right conclusion to end the online classes as it was of no use. Students belong from remote areas where they faced severe internet issues due to which they were unable to take the online classes. But online assignments however are still being conducted by universities which I am a huge critic of. In my opinion online assignments are also of no use because the students have not even covered at least half of their syllabus course and online classes were useless from the start. The teachers are giving assignments to students on topics the students are completely alien to and if it is all up to the students to learn from books and internet by themselves without any assistance of teachers then it is better the students should leave the university, refund the semester fee and complete their degree privately. I hope the government and the universities come up with a proper plan before students loose their temper, degree and precious time.

M A Khan

Islamabad