Markets, shops may soon begin opening sector wise

–138 fresh coronavirus cases in province reported in 24 hours

–Sindh CM expresses concern over rising cases in slum areas

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday allowed small traders to operate their shops and markets in turns – shops of one sector opening for one day in a week.

“Days would be distributed among markets in different sectors. I would suggest that if clothing shops are open then related shops like tailors’ shops could also open on the same day of the week. Each sector would be given one day in a week,” he said while addressing a meeting with traders’ community.

Shah also gave permission to small traders to start doing home delivery business following SOPs. In this regard, the Sindh CM has made a committee comprising of provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Imtiaz Sheikh, who would formulate the SOPs along with traders.

“The committee should meet traders to discuss SOPs and then submit recommendations within 24 hours,” he said.

However, he said that he would discuss the recommendations with the federal government before giving a green signal.

Announcing a reduction in SRB tax and provincial excise taxes for business persons, Shah also assured traders that he would talk to the federal government to approve loans for the small traders, agreeing that such loans could help them in overcoming pandemic induced issues.

Separately, Shah expressed concern over the rising number of coronavirus cases from populated areas of the South and East districts in Karachi and said that more cases have popped up from Lyari, Kharadar and Bihar Colony areas.

“We are improving the testing capacity in slum areas of the city,” he said but warned that the situation could only be tackled by maintaining social distancing.

He said that 138 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the province after tests were performed on 2,217 suspected patients.

In a video message, the Sindh CM said that one more patient died during the last 24-hours, bringing the provincial tally to 48. “The good news is that 11 people recovered from the infection in the last 24-hours and now the total number of recovered patients in the province stands at 592,” he added.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country witnessed a sharp increase and rose to 7,481 on Saturday, while eight deaths were reported during the last 24 hours which took the death toll to 143.

According to the government’s statistics, 1,832 patients have recovered from the disease while 5,506 patients are being treated at various hospitals and quarantine facilities across the country.

The total number of tests conducted so far in the country stands at 92,584 with 6,416 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the statistics released by the government.