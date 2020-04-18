KP govt to open Torkham border for stranded Pakistanis on Tuesday, Saturday

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to keep Torkham border open on Tuesday and Saturday to facilitate the return of Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, KP Advisor to Chief Minister (CM) on Information Ajmal Wazir said the government had set up a camp office at Jalal Abad to facilitate the return of stranded Pakistanis, adding that the returning citizens were being tested and quarantined.

The CM’s aide said the KP government would soon achieve the daily diagnostic capacity of 2,000 for COVID-19 patients, adding that Peshawar Khyber Medical University (KMU) had enhanced testing capacity up to seven hundred per day.

“The government has established coronavirus testing laboratories in Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Mardan, and Swabi districts,” he added.

He appealed to the people to follow the health department’s guidelines with regard to the coronavirus pandemic and ensure social distancing along with other precautionary measures to contain the outbreak in the province.