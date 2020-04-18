IMF helps out

Much needed support but will it be enough?

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed revealed the other day on a talkshow that Pakistan would have practically defaulted on its debt commitments had the International Monetary Fund (IMF) not stepped in and provided a $1.4 billion Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) as emergency funding to financially help in the country’s fight against the Coronavirus. The Fund has provided this funding to “meet urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic”. Mr Rasheed isn’t completely wrong; prior to the virus forcing the country to go into a nationwide lockdown, the IMF had been delaying the release of the second tranche of $450 million from the ongoing $6 billion EFF (Extended Fund Facility) due to an unsatisfactory review where key targets had been missed. Since then the dynamics of our economy have been completely changed by a pandemic that has brought with it a global recession that could be worse than the great depression of the 1930s, recovering from which will take years.

The IMF’s help is supplemented by an agreement between G20 countries to allow a debt freeze for the poorest countries in the world, a list that Pakistan has also thankfully made. Although the distinction of being one of the two poorest nuclear-armed countries in the world is unwanted, the relief is still welcome. The coronavirus will run its course and eventually be included among those that are treatable with a vaccine; in the process however, economies such as Pakistan’s, that are heavily dependent on a steady inflow of dollar in the form of workers’ remittances and export proceeds, will have a very tough time in the coming months and years. International trade will remain limited to medical supplies and other essential goods and services, which would result in Pakistan unable to find buyers for the products it exports the most i.e. nonessentials such as textiles. The IMF’s support and G20 moratorium on debt repayment is therefore necessary to survive until things start going back to normal. But it is hardly enough as recovery will be slow forcing the country’s leadership to look for other ways to support itself as well, rather than just being dependent on handouts. Markets have responded positively to the Fund’s help with the Rupee recovering Rs4 in intraday trading against the Dollar on Friday and the stock market hitting an upper lock. These are one-offs though; if the virus starts to do more damage as it approaches its peak, it could necessitate an elongated lockdown of a stricter nature. In order to avoid such an event, the response to covid-19 has to be much better, quicker and more efficient than it has been so far.