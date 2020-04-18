Govt to provide subsidy on electricity bills, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar on Saturday announced that the government will provide domestic consumers subsidy on electricity bills to provide them relief amid the coronavirus lockdown, .

Talking to journalists, Azhar said that the government will introduce a scheme in this regard within two weeks.

He maintained that the government will provide every possible support to the people who have lost their livelihoods amid the pandemic.

Earlier on March 26, Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub had said that the government had facilitated people by allowing them to pay their electricity bills in three installments.

He added that the facility was introduced for those consumers using 300 units.

He had detailed that gas consumers could also pay their bills in three installments, whereas, the gas bills of March, April and May will have to be paid within 9 months. The concerned authorities will further review the situation for power bills after June.

The minister had said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving special attention over providing relief to Pakistanis. The government is taking steps to resolve all issues. The credit of this relief packages goes to our economic team.”