Govt issues Covid-19 guidelines for resumption of religiously charged lynch mobs

ISLAMABAD – Acknowledging the Islamist mobs as necessary gatherings, and those inciting the mobs towards violence and defiance of the writ of the state as essential service providers, the government has decided to issue the Covid-19 guidelines for the resumption of religiously charged lynch mobs.

The move comes as the government has decided to ease the nationwide lockdown, while simultaneously extending it, allowing certain industries to function. Sources within the government have revealed that the mob industry is one that will be allowed to resume its work.

“But of course, they will have to follow the health guidelines. All members of the mob, whether they are lynching individuals, torching places of worship, burning down colonies, would be required to wear facemasks and maintain a distance of six feet between them,” Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza told The Dependent.

Officials further underline that they realise that the past month hasn’t been particularly lucrative for the mob industry and hence the government is doing its best to facilitate its resumption. However, there would be no compromise on the coronavirus prevention guidelines.

“The government and the prime minister realise that wearing gloves might be a hindrance when you are burning something – or someone. And yes, maintaining six feet within a mob might make it difficult for it to be uniformly incited and charged. But, unfortunately these are the guidelines that need to be followed. Once we have come out of the pandemic, you can resume your services as they had been in the past,” Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said while talking to The Dependent.