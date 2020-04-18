Govt, clerics reach consensus on prayer congregations during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Saturday announced that a 20-point plan has been agreed on between the government and the clerics on prayer congregations and opening of mosques in Ramazan.

Addressing media after a meeting with top clerics, President Alvi said: “Ramazan is a month of worship and Muslims love this month a lot. It was necessary that the government’s recommendations and ulema’s recommendations be collected before any decision was taken.”

According to the agreement, the mosques are required to remove carpets as the visitors are asked to bring their own prayer mats.

While social distancing is made mandatory, the mosques which have compounds are directed to hold prayers outside instead of the hall rooms. In addition to it, the worshippers are also instructed to wear masks at mosques.

Per the agreement, the entry of the elderly and the sick has also been banned.

Mosque administrators are encouraged to restrict discussions on the premises. While the agreement allows the mosques to hold Taraweeh prayers, it has called on the clerics to encourage citizens to offer Taraweeh inside their homes.

It was also agreed upon that mosque floors and prayer mats will be regularly disinfected with chlorine mixture.

With regard to atekaf, the agreement encouraged to perform it at home.

The government and the clerics agreed that the former can review and change any part of its policy on mosques during Ramazan if it feels these measures are not being followed or the rise in cases is exponential.

TIME FOR UNITY: ALVI

During his address, President Alvi noted that now is the time for the government and the clerics to show unity as the people wanted to see their political and religious leaders on the same page in such a crucial time.

“We have sought proposals from the provincial governments to incorporate their point of view while deciding in this regard,” the president said, adding that Interior Minister retired Brig Ijaz Shah is in touch with the provincial governments in this regard.

“We will ask for forgiveness and salvation during this holy month,” the president said, adding that he was hopeful that all preventive measures will be taken to curb the spread of coronavirus during Ramazan.

“The virus prevention strategy for Ramazan will be devised after developing a consensus with religious leaders,” he said.

“The success of the agreement depends not only on the government or the religious leaders but on every single individual,” he added.