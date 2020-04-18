Frustration in Quarantine

As to prevent yourself from the coronavirus, putting yourself in quarantine is very important and necessary but with good it also has some negative points. This antisocial behaviour has made people very touchy and frustrated. Aristotle said “Human is a social animal” and going against the nature will always bring bad. I am not suggesting to get out of quarantine and risk your and others lives but find productive and useful activities in your home to do, such as creating art, reading books and spending time worshipping God. It might help you in overcoming the frustration and touchy behaviour everyone is adopting.

Muhammad Asim Khan

Islamabad