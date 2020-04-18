Food dept ordered to increase number of wheat procurement centres

LAHORE: Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday directed the food department to increase the number of wheat procurement points across the province to meet the growing need.

During a meeting, the senior minister was informed that overall 382 procurement points were functional across the province.

Provincial Food Secretary Zafar Nasrullah Khan informed the minister that Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) was purchasing wheat from 12 districts in Punjab.

The food department had started the procurement drive on April 14 at the fixed price of Rs1,400 per 40 kilogrammes. According to District Food Controller Amjad Ali Khan, the price of 100 kilogrammes wheat had been fixed at Rs3,900.

Today, according to APP, Khan directed the authorities dealing with the matter to consult with public representatives to ensure the smooth execution of the project.

The senior minister further directed to put in place all the precautionary measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Make sure to prevent large crowds at the procurement centres,” he said.

“Ensure hand sanitisers, safe distance and clean drinking water to facilitate farmers at the centers,” Khan added.

Aleem Khan directed the officials to stay vigilant during the process, adding that it was the responsibility of the department to meet the procurement target, besides ensuring the protection of the commodity.

“Wheat and flour are the most important food items so negligence would not be tolerated,” he said.