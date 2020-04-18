‘FM Direct’, ‘Murshid.io’ apps launched for transmission of foreign policy ideas, nazrana

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi launched two separate mobile phone apps on Friday. One was the professional FM Direct app meant for providing a direct interface with the foreign minister and the other was the even more professional app called Murshid.io meant to streamline nazrana payments in the times of the Coronavirus.

“The purpose of the ‘FM Direct’ app is to involve all officers of the ministry of foreign affairs both at the headquarters and missions abroad in an interactive dialogue for exchange of ideas,” Mr Qureshi said at the launching ceremony of the app that was attended online among others by 60 heads of Pakistani diplomatic missions abroad.

“Meanwhile, the purpose of the Murshid.io app is to, well, I don’t know how to say this myself,” he said, moved to tears. “The people give what they do out of their own free will.”

“I just don’t want to touch the currency notes anymore because of Corona,” he said. “And, oh yes, I also don’t want to get it from me, if I have it. I care for them.”