Family members finally take up arms as millionaire radical leader forced to work from home

VOLATILABAD – After the spread of Covid-19 pushed the millionaire radical leader to begin working from home, his family members have finally been sufficiently radicalised to practice what he has long been preaching, The Dependent has reliably learnt.

In an exclusive interview with The Dependent, the world renowned figure shares his experiences of working from home, and how his radicalisation efforts have evolved amidst shutdowns during the pandemic.

The leader has requested strict anonymity over his identity and his movement, maintaining that well-wishing backers of the movement might unnecessarily jump to his defence.

“They will come and start defending me, because it is important for their beliefs or politics. But today, I just want to speak openly. And that is only possible, if you don’t reveal who I am or the movement that I continue to represent owing largely to the financial benefits,” the leader said.

He maintained that working from home hasn’t actually taught him anything new, and the developments are actually what he had always envisioned. In fact, that is precisely why he has always avoided working from home.

“Of course, you don’t want your own children to die or suffer the consequences. Listen, I am a sensitive guy, I don’t want others to die either, but you need deaths to keep a movement alive,” he maintained.

The leader said a lot of movements like his had been usurped by leaders like him. “The movements are based on valid grievances, sometimes even massive subjugation. But then we come and ensure that the movements begin to be discredited,” he said.

“But now with my own family members radicalised, and taking up arms, I am hopeful that it will work in the favour of the movement. Hopefully after one two safe militant manoeuvres I’ll manage to get them deployed in the paperwork mostly,” he added.