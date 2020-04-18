Face masks made mandatory as Karachi prepares to ease virus lockdown

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani on Saturday made wearing masks while being outdoors mandatory for everyone in the port city.

According to a notification issued by the Commissioner Office, all activities permitted during the eased lockdown are to take place under the protocol guidelines issued by the Sindh Home Department.

“Face masks are mandatory for all the people coming out of their houses for a valid reason or those who are exempted from the lockdown,” read the notification, explaining that the face masks shall cover the nose, mouth and chin.

Sanitising and cleaning hands, according to the order, will be strictly ensured after every activity. Every employee or worker has to be examined before entering the workplace for symptoms of flu, cough or fever, and in case anyone is found having such symptoms, he or she will be referred to a hospital immediately and not allowed to enter the workplace.

The workplaces are supposed to be disinfected frequently, the notification reads. “Social distancing will be ensured at every workplace,” it adds.

Additionally, the employers should ensure availability of masks, sanitisers and soaps for their employees at work. The biometric machines, according to the order, are mandatorily supposed to be disinfected after every use, read the directives.

As for the timings of the businesses, the order says that they will be permitted to operate as per the timings specified by the home department.