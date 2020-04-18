Early lockdown bearing fruit, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the government’s timely decision to enforce lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country is bearing fruit.

Addressing the media in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran recalled that the government had started enforcing a lockdown in March when there were “only a few cases”, adding that the government had also started screening people at airports and pilgrims returning through land borders.

The premier added that the government would now “gradually start reopening the economy, starting from the construction sector”.

On April 3, the prime minister had unveiled an amnesty scheme for the construction sector while elevating its status to that of an industry. Subsequently on April 14, while the lockdown was extended for another two weeks, the construction sector along with some other essential industries was allowed to reopen.

Today, as he sought to calm the nation, the prime minister said that the number of Pakistan’s coronavirus cases is lower than projected, warning, however, that the country could face “difficulties” from mid-May.

“Our initial projections said that we would have 50,000 cases by April 25. Thankfully that’s not the case. Our new projections suggest that we will have 12,000 to 15,000 coronavirus patients.”

However, he warned that the situation can escalate any time if the safety protocols are not followed. “The pressure we expected earlier can now be felt next month,” he said.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who attended the presser via video link, also shared the concerns, saying that the situation is still “uncertain”.

Both Imran and Umar said that the government was procuring ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to combat the rising number of cases.

“We also need to increase our testing capacity at once. Our aim is to conduct 25,000 tests daily by the month’s end,” Umar said.

Prime Minister Imran also urged the opposition parties not to politicise the epidemic. The opposition, especially the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), had been at the forefront of the demand to impose a national lockdown – a move which the prime minister said will result in “people dying from hunger”.

“It was the main aim of my government to think of the underprivileged before taking important decisions. We must not think only of the people residing in Defence or E-sector [of some posh society] alone,” he said today.

“We should think about the people residing in katchi abadis (slums) as well,” he added.

More details to follow