Decrease in air pollution makes government’s future clearer

ISLAMABAD – Those in the majority in the Parliament are reacting with awe at the sight of their future, which is now visible due to the reduction in air pollution caused by the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

Members of the Parliament, belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), and its allies, have posted photos online of the views from their homes, with some saying they haven’t seen such peaks of complacency for decades.

“For the first time in over 20 years (I) could clearly see what’s coming due to the lockdown clearing air pollution. Just amazing,” wrote Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Twitter.

“What the reality really is and how we screwed it up. This is what our future looks like after pollution drops to its lowest level. #Lockdown2020 #MotherNature #GlobalHealing,” tweeted Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari with an image of past civilian governments.

The phenomenon, of the long-complacent government finally seeing it coming, has been made possible by a dramatic improvement in air quality in recent weeks, after industries shut down, cars came off the road and airlines canceled flights in response to the coronavirus pandemic.