SUBCONSCIOUSABAD – The Covid-19 outbreak has proven, yet again, without any inkling of doubt, that your ideals are absolutely spot on, and are the only way to look at the developments in the world, and how it should be shaped up, multiple surveys within your subconscious have confirmed.

Your beliefs, both political and ideological, are based on definitive truths, which has once again been laid bare by what has been witnessed by a world in the midst of a pandemic, which has gradually dismantled the already flimsy grounds on which your political and ideological opponents had been standing, the data you’ve gathered in the back of your head has further revealed.

Not that you needed any reaffirmation for your ideas, which have remained unflinchingly undeterred in your head for the vast majority of your life, but to witness once more how you have been right all along, gives you precisely the kind of push that you need to remain right.

The spread of coronavirus and the uncertainty it has created is another reminder of how short life is, and how you would like to ensure that you remain right for whatever life that remains.

“Your beliefs have been the truth for a very long time. And while it will take a long time before the world gets back to normal, you must rest assured knowing that your ideas of the world have been, and will remain, true forever,” Christina Rovers, the deputy director of the Global Pandemic Preparedness and Idea-Security Policy Program, told you.

“Yes, this is the time to climb further up the moral high-ground, wherein you’ve spent most of your life and look down condescendingly at all those people who thought politics, economics and worldly affairs could have any view other than yours,” Brett Rutgers, a truth and belief expert and associate professor at the School of Permanent and Occupational Truth Institute, further told you.