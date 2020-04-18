We are barbers and plumbers of the soul: Mufti Muneeb

ISLAMABAD – Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said that the Pakistani Ulema do not wish to spread anarchy in the country, but only want to remind the nation and the government that they offer the most essential services in the world.

After the government had announced that the lockdown would be eased to allow some industries to reopen in the country, Mufti Muneeb decided to request the government to look into the industry that he represents as well.

Speaking to Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri via telephone, Mufti Muneeb backed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to extend the lockdown and said that Ulema would like to indulge in discussions to draw up the road map allowing their industry to remain completely open as well.

“In fact, I want to request the Prime Minister to give us subsidies like he has given to the construction industry. After all, they construct roads and buildings in this world, while we construct roads to the

afterworld, where we try and ensure that you possess some real-estate as well,” Mufti Muneeb said afterwards, talking exclusively to The Dependent.

“I would also like to remind the government that while you have allo