Wanted: Firm and timely decisions

Dilly-dallying would harm the country

On Friday morning the media reported 23 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours. The total increase in deaths over the entire week from April 8 to April 14 was only 60, showing an average daily rate of less than 9 mortalities. The abnormal spurt should send alarm bells ringing in the corridors of power. It is also disquieting to note that the graph of the rise in mortalities has continued to climb week after week during April. To avoid any possible calamity, there is a need on the part of the federal government to make policies on the basis of science and facts rather than hopes and wishes. The arrival of the ‘hot and dry weather’ has not mitigated the virus’ outbreak, as hoped by the Prime Minister. Health SAPM Dr Zafar Mirza’s stand that the fatality rate is ‘very low’’ in Pakistan would be disproved with the increase in coronavirus tests.

Failure to promptly realize the gravity of the threat posed by the virus delayed the purchase of necessary medical equipment. This led to protests by the medical community after the death of two doctors and hospitalization of several others. Complacency led to the latter-day failures in arranging proper isolation facilities in Taftan and Dera Ghazi Khan and stopping the Tablighi moot in Lahore. The claim that he country’s faith and youth are two of its biggest assets against the pandemic, has been exposed as empty rhetoric by the rise and rise in the death toll.

Today the President is scheduled to meet a delegation comprising religious scholars and spiritual leaders to seek guidance about religious gatherings, particularly during Ramzan. It is for the government and not any other section of society to take decisions on issues that impact the lives of their citizens. This explains why Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iran and Egypt have already advised people to pray at home during Ramzan without consultations with polemical clerics. The Sindh government set an example on Friday by strictly enforcing the lockdown from 12 PM to 3 PM when Friday prayers are offered. Hopefully the federal government too would put its backbone into enforcing restrictions on large religious gatherings before and during Ramzan.