US prioritises Pakistan in coronavirus fight, says envoy

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones has said that the US government prioritises Pakistan in fight against coronavirus.

In a video message released on the US Mission to Pakistan’s social media platforms on Friday, Ambassador Paul Jones discussed several new ways that the United States is partnering with Pakistan to combat coronavirus.

With more than $8 million in new contributions, the United States is collaborating with the government of Pakistan to help stop the spread of coronavirus nationwide and to care for afflicted people, Jones said.

He added that all of these contributions are identified as top priority needs by the Pakistani authorities, and they are fully paid for by the American people.

He said that this funding will be utilised for a number of activities, including provision of three new mobile labs so Pakistanis living in virus hotspots can be tested, treated, and monitored to stop the spread, through $3 million of the total amount in contributions.

He continued that the US is funding high-tech emergency operations centers in Islamabad, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan with $1 million.

Jones said, “We are expanding our partnership with $2 million to train community healthcare workers to assist people in their homes to lessen the burden on hospitals.” He added that $2.4 million are being used to conduct life-saving activities in Afghan refugee and host communities in Pakistan, administered by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

“What I’ve described today is the latest chapter in a long, vibrant US-Pakistan health partnership. It builds on the US contributions over the past 20 years of more than $1.1 billion in the health sector, and more than $18.4 billion overall to the U.S.-Pakistan development partnership. Together, we can stop the spread of this deadly disease to protect our loved ones and regain our prosperity and freedom,” concluded Paul W Jones.