State-defying, weapon-hoarding, ISIS-supporting Abdul Aziz to be charged for not wearing facemask

ISLAMABAD – Completely destroying claims calling it helpless, hopeless and weak-willed, the state has enforced its writ in a high-profile case against Lal Masjid cleric Abdul Aziz who has been charged with not wearing a facemask while being a part of a gathering on Friday, The Dependent has learnt.

The gathering in question was the Friday prayers, where Abdul Aziz delivered yet another anti-state speech to worshippers crammed inside the mosque, completely defying the state’s already lenient orders of maintaining some distance while offering congregational prayers within the mosque.

Aziz, who now nonchalantly provokes sentiments as a matter or norm, managed to get the prayer attendees riled up against the state during his Friday sermon.

However, the state had the last laugh, as it decided to book Aziz for not wearing a facemask. The case was registered at Aabpara police station against Maulana Aziz and others from Lal Masjid.

“The penalty for not wearing a facemask is yet to be clarified by the state, but I can confirm that Maulana Abdul Aziz has been charged with it,” the police officer who filed the charges told The Dependent.

Observers and analysts laud the state for taking strong action against Aziz, who in the past has declared war on the state, defied its writ, hoarded weapons, and even announced his allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS).

“This is a new state, not like the corrupt state of the past. It is commendable that they have booked Maulana Abdul Aziz for his crime,” noted leading political commentator and security analyst Shaan Shahid.