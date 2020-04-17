Govt says linking all deaths to COVID-19 ‘premature’ as infection toll soars

–Sindh CM says govt to completely seal off coronavirus hotspots in Karachi

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: A day after Pakistan recorded 23 deaths in a single day, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday said it would be premature to say that all deaths occurring in Karachi took place due to the novel coronavirus.

As of Friday, the country recorded three more deaths, reaching a total of 137, whereas the cases crossed 7,400. Punjab accounts for the most COVID-19 infections, with 3,391 cases. Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have so far reached 2,217, 333, 993, respectively. Islamabad has 154 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan has 245 cases whereas Azad Kashmir has 46 cases so far. The recoveries stand at 1,765.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced that his government would be “completely sealing” coronavirus hotspots in Karachi.

In a video statement, the CM revealed that 209 more COVID-19 cases were reported in the province on Friday. Of this, 132 were Tableeghi Jamaat members and all remaining 77 had emerged in Karachi, swelling the virus tally to 2,217.

Among those from Karachi, most had emerged in katchi abadis, he said, adding that two infected persons had died in the province on the day.

“I am quite upset over the [rapid] spread [of the coronavirus], and without observing proper social distancing and isolation, we will not be able to contain the virus,” he said, adding that the government was now collecting more samples for testing from coronavirus hotspots in the metropolis.

‘SPECULATIONS ON DEATHS’:

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Mirza said it was wrong to speculate before lab tests were conducted to determine the exact cause of deaths. “Wherever such deaths are reported, the deceased will be subjected to tests in future,” he said, adding that if “tests haven’t been done, you cannot say whether a person has died” from coronavirus.

Any conclusions without testing would be “mere speculation”, he added.

The SAPM added that the government would issue an advisory in the coming days for doctors working in emergencies about how they should receive dead on arrival or critically ill cases. “The advisory will contain instructions on how and when to carry out tests of such people if doctors clinically suspect they are COVID-19 positive,” Mirza said.

The special assistant said the country’s testing capacity is increasing with the march of time as it would be able to conduct 20,000 tests in a day by the end of this month.

Over the past 24 hours, 6,264 tests were conducted across the country, out of which 497 were declared positive, he said, adding Pakistan’s COVID-19 count has reached 7,025 with 1,765 people recovering from the contagion so far.

60 per cent of the total cases in the country are locally transmitted, Mirza said and added Pakistan’s COVID-19 death rate is 1.9 per cent as compared to 6.7 recorded the world over. He said 11 people died from the pandemic in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 135. 44 patients remain in critical condition in various hospitals, he said.

Appreciating the nation’s resilience during this time, the SAPM said that the country always united in the face of a calamity. “We are getting contributions in the form of money, equipment and medicines not only from people in the country but Pakistanis living abroad as well.”

Some 30,000 Pakistani doctors are serving in foreign countries, Mirza revealed, adding that many of them had expressed a desire to help during the pandemic. He said the government was launching a technology-based platform called “Yaaran-e-Watan” for all such overseas Pakistani doctors and nurses who wanted to help treat coronavirus patients in the country.