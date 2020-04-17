Policy rate cut

SBP acts to keep the economy going

The latest cut in its policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan has followed too soon after the government decision to relax some of the lockdown restrictions to be a coincidence. The policy cut, the third this month, and taken at an extraordinary meeting of the SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee, shows both that the last two cuts were not drastic enough, and also that the SBP is watching the situation as anxiously as everyone else. The present cut, of 200 basis points, to 9 percent, is a major slashing of the policy rate. However, while it will definitely stimulate the economy, it should not be expected to yield immediate results. It is perhaps beyond the ability of any central bank to keep the economy on a growth trajectory, because the malaise is global, and it is simply impossible for any single agency to so act as to save the economy from the deleterious effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the problems with lowering the policy rate will be to drive away what hot money has not been driven off already, through previous rate cuts, which had already brought interest rates down to 11 percent from 13.25 percent. However, that money might not have stayed no matter what interest rate was offered, but would have sought safer havens than Pakistan during a global pandemic. The problem is that the Pakistani economy will depend on what that pandemic does to the global economy, especially international trade. Pakistan’s economic problems predate the pandemic, and misplaced spending priorities have left the country with an inadequate defence against the coronavirus, leading to the present downturn.

While the present rate cuts will not revive the economy in the short term, they may help businesses from going under, and thus help them avoid laying off employees. There may seem room for further rate cuts, and theoretically there is. There will also be the temptation to presume that, if this cut does not work, it was because it was not deep enough, and thus success is to be sought in further cuts. Any such reinforcement of failure should be avoided, not only because it did not work, but the relationship of the interest rate to growth is because of many factors. The interest rate matters, but it does not determine growth.