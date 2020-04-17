PM seeks proposals for agriculture package

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government is taking effective steps to deal with coronavirus challenge and sought recommendations from the Special Committee on Agricultural Products to provide special relief to agriculture sector.

In a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, who is also the chairperson of 31-member special committee, the prime minister said the government is considering relief for agriculture sector in budget, besides introduction of effective policies.

The prime minister said that parliament is representative of the people’s aspirations and it is important to keep the institution functional even during the situation of coronavirus.

Asad Qaiser, who is also the head of Parliamentary Committee on COVID-19, apprised PM Imran of proposals of the body, including the convening a virtual session of the National Assembly.

He said in view of the prevailing situation of coronavirus, the meetings of the parliament’s standing committees are being held through video-link.

The prime minister lauded the efforts of Asad Qaiser in maintaining religious harmony among different segments.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday wished best of health to the Pakistanis living and working abroad who have contracted COVID-19.

“My prayers also for early recovery of those still battling COVID19. You are all in our prayers,” the Prime Minister wrote in a tweet addressed to the overseas Pakistanis.

Prime Minister Khan said, “We can never forget all of you far away from Pakistan who continue to do us proud and are our greatest asset, playing a critical role in Pakistan’s development through remittances and charity work.”

The Prime Minister expressed grief over reports of death of Pakistanis abroad due to COVID-19, including those serving as front line in the global war against the pandemic. “My condolences and prayers go to their families,” the Prime Minister wrote.