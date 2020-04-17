Pakistan rubbishes Indian claims of ‘terror export’

–FO says IAEA to provide Pakistan with nuclear tech-based coronavirus testing equipment

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Friday rejected the “irresponsible, spurious and totally false allegations” against Pakistan by the Indian army chief.

“These baseless Indian allegations are patently designed to divert global and domestic attention from India’s state-terrorism and egregious human rights violations, and clamping of fundamental freedoms in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly post August 5, 2019,” said the FO in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Indian army chief General MM Naravane had alleged that while India was busy “not only helping our own citizens but the rest of the world by sending medical teams and exporting medicines” during the coronavirus crisis, Pakistan was only “exporting terror”.

Speaking about the lockdown in occupied Kashmir, Farooqui noted that today was the 257th day of the “oppression and communication blackout faced by the people” since India stripped the region’s special status on August 5 last year.

“It is regrettable that while the world grapples with the global health emergency, over 900,000 Indian occupation troops in IOK continue their atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.”

“In complete disregard for fundamental humanitarianism, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-inspired Bharatiya Janata Party’s government is busy exploiting international focus on the COVID-19 pandemic to pursue its exclusionary ‘Hindutva’ agenda,” FO spokesperson added in her statement.

“Pakistan is particularly concerned over continued restrictions on movement and information in IOK despite growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and resulting fatalities.”

She pointed out that internet restrictions have prevented dissemination of information and impeded containment and relief efforts while the blockade has compromised supply of critical medical equipment and medicines.

“Children are unable to avail virtual education unlike the rest of the world due to unprecedented blockade of 4G internet. The international community, including human rights organisations and civil society, continue raising its serious concerns in this regard.”

IAEA TO HELP PAKISTAN BATTLE COVID-19: