No ‘Ramzan Bachat Bazaras’ in Sindh due to coronavirus

KARACHI: The Sindh government, in view of the coronavirus outbreak, decided on Friday to not set up ‘Ramzan Bachat Bazars’ in the province to avoid flock of customers.

Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahoo said that the decision had been made to contain the coronavirus spread in the province and for the protection of the people.

He was of the view that there were chances of coronavirus spread if the Ramzan Bachat Bazars were established.

He said that the supply of fruit and vegetables would be ensured at shops and stalls, adding that the people would also be able to place online orders for fruits and vegetables at fixed prices during the holy month of Ramzan.

He said that directives had been issued to make strict arrangements in the vegetable markets.

The price magistrates had also been asked to take action against hoarders and profiteers, he said, adding that the shopkeepers would be bound display official price list at their shops, general stores, stalls and so on.

He said that all the deputy commissioners had also been directed to establish monitoring cells at district level.