NA speaker urges immediate repatriation of stranded Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and other concerned officials to take immediate steps to repatriate Pakistani nationals trapped in Afghanistan, Iran and Middle East countries.

He was chairing a meeting of Parliamentary Committee on immediate repatriation of zaireen, Tableeghi Jamaat and overseas Pakistanis.

Shehryar Afridi, chairman of the subcommittee, informed the speaker that 1,097 Tableeghi Jamaat members had been brought back from various countries to Pakistan through special flights. He told that 237 Afghan nationals of Tableeghi Jamaat have been sent back after testing negative of COVID-19.

Shehryar Afridi said that 263 Pakistanis had been brought back from Japan and Bangkok and that they had been quarantined as till their test results.

“Moreover, another flight had brought back 250 Pakistanis from the United Arab Emirates who had also been sent to their homes after spending time in quarantine. A flight from Jeddah had brought back 542 Pakistanis who had been quarantined,” the minister told the committee.

Speaker National Assembly appreciated Shehryar Afridi-led parliamentary committee and the efforts of federal and provincial government officials for making unprecedented efforts to help bring back trapped Pakistanis from abroad.

Qaisar, however, took cognizance of the reports about the reluctance of Afghan authorities to immediately repatriate Pakistanis trapped in Afghanistan and directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to accelerate the process.

He also contacted Special Assistant to PM on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf and directed to put the process on a fast track so as the trapped Pakistanis could be brought back.

He also directed to convene a special meeting of the parliamentary committee next week to be attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, Dr Moeed Yousaf and other stakeholders so as the matter could be resolved.

He took notice of the poor quality of food and hygiene in a quarantine centre in Faislabad and directed Chief Minister Punjab to order an immediate probe into the matter.