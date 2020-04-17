Imran seeks spy agencies’ help to curb smuggling

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday issued directives for identifying elements involved in profiteering, smuggling, and hoarding of goods so they are handed the harshest punishments as per law to discourage such activities in the country.

Presiding over a meeting to review measures to curb smuggling and hoarding of essential items, he noted that smuggling is an ulcer playing havoc with the national economy. He ordered that those behind such activities be dealt with an iron hand, emphasising the effective role of intelligence agencies in this regard.

During the meeting, the premier was briefed on a proposed law that will entail harsh punishments for hoarders. He was further informed that sealing the country’s frontiers due to the spread of the coronavirus resulted in a significant drop in smuggling.

It is the poor who bear the brunt of smuggling and hoarding, the prime minister maintained, deciding to check such activities with the help of intelligence agencies. He instructed that the relevant department post honest and diligent officers in areas where there are chances of smuggling and hoarding.

Prime Minister Khan directed the federal authorities to coordinate with the provinces more effectively, monitor the situation on a daily basis and ensure that no administrative glitches are created in the process.

The participants were briefed about target of wheat procurement for next year and provision of ‘bardana’ (gunny bags) for farmers.

Khusro Bakhtiar told the meeting that Punjab government and Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) took timely steps for wheat procurement and other provinces needed to follow the suit.

He said that last year, four million ton wheat was procured with this year’s target as 8.2 million ton, however mentioned some difficulties in this regard following the recent rains.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing emergency regarding the attacks of locust swarms on crops and the steps taken so far to control, including spray of pesticides through planes and other machines.

Purpose-built spray aircraft and machinery has already been imported from China, however more equipment is required which was delayed due to coronavirus lockdown, the meeting was informed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan termed locusts another big problem for the country and directed availability of funds for its elimination.