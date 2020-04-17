IMF funding

The global health emergency could also lead deep to economic recession that could result in the deaths of hundreds and thousands of people around the world. However, the new novel coronavirus has an acute impact on the economy , particularly the rich countries which are still on accurate investigation and the world’s scientists finding a cure for it . Including Pakistan, the World Bank has warned that the pandemic is causing unprecedented global shock and especially tht South Asia countries have the worst economy here which has entirely affected 2020 GDP. Recently the International Monetary Fund on Thursday said it’s executive board has approved $1.386 billion in emergency financing to Pakistan to meet the balance of payments needed stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic . Currently Pakistan’s GDP growth has weakened due to the coronavirus pandemic and requires precautionary measures to combat Coronavirus and to rebuild the economy after facing the difficult crisis . Similarly last year a $1.4bn loan to Pakistan from the IMF was the country’s bailout package . Once again the complaint about economic losses is highly brought expounded in Pakistan since yet the coronavirus disruptions require changing the normal order of action . In this regard tht government of Pakistan should now work up to strengthen the economy and make greater strategedic decision- making framework and try to rebuild the economy.

Barkatullah

Turbat