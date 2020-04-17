Global battle

Coronavirus has unambiguously been viewed as a global catastrophe. It has claimed more than eighty thousand lives worldwide as per the reports. The whole panorama is constantly incucating in us a sense of frighten and insecurity . The circumstances that we are encountering these days are ,without the shadow of a doubt ,unprecedented ones . Coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the intelligentsia of WHO . Even the economies of the politico-economic superpowers are in the verge of collapse as the dwindle in the economic slopes is imminent and self-evident . The socioeconomic conditions of Pakistan are also on the decline. However the state officials ought to tackle it with an unprecedented cautiousness and care . The situation was somewhat under control but this recent announcement made by the central government to lessen the strictness is deplorable and pathetic. A tremendous amount of hustle and bustle was seen on the thoroughfares today throughout the whole spectrum of metropolises and villages of Punjab as a result of the recent announcement by the government. Strict precautionary and remedial measures should be adopted immediately by the federal government like those adopted by the Sindh government. Moreover the government’s decision to let barbers conduct their business can make the situation alarming for such areas are notorious for the spred of lethal diseases. Henceforth the state officials should resort to the precious conditions i.e the full lockdown status rather than this ‘partial lockdown ‘ because this ‘partial freedom ‘ can prove life threatening and may deprive many people from ‘complete freedom’ in the near future. Henceforth strict actions should be taken like those of the Sindh govt. Otherwise it would aggravate the situation drastically leading to the death of thousands. The ‘partial lockdown’ phenomenon needs to end as soon as possible , at all cost because if it doesn’t happen we may get to witness an uncontrollable scenario where millions of lives would be at stake.

Muhammad Ahmad Qasmi

Chiniot