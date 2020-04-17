Firdous urges media to raise public awareness about COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday asked the media to play a proactive role in educating the masses about the importance of preventive measures, including social distancing, to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

She said the protection of media persons from COVID-19 was the government’s priority, adding that her ministry had approached the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the provision of personal protection kits, which would be distributed among the media professionals through press clubs.

She said like other sectors, the government was considering a relief package for the media workers, who were already facing a financial crisis and the coronavirus had further added to the problems.

Being the in charge of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, it was her responsibility to raise voice for the protection of the rights of media professionals at the government forums, she added.

Dr Firdous said the federal government would look after the medical requirements of coronavirus-affected journalists, who could enlist themselves at a mobile phone app, which had been launched in consultation with the provincial information ministers.

She said along with the coronavirus, the other front for the nation was to fight against unemployment, hunger and poverty.

Dr Firdous said over one million youth had got themselves registered for the Tiger Volunteers Force, who with the help of philanthropists would play an active role in the supply of edibles and other relief goods to the vulnerable people at their doorsteps.

The youth volunteers would also monitor the availability of items at the utility stores and the provision of subsidies to the consumers, she added.

The SAPM said the world, which had been reeling under the lockdown for the last few weeks due to the coronavirus, should now feel the pain of the people of Indian held Kashmir, who had been virtually imprisoned by the brutal Indian occupation forces since first week of August last year.