Dollar falls to Rs163.58 as rupee makes sharp recovery

The rupee made a significant recovery on Friday as the dollar fell by Rs3.3 to close at Rs163.58 in the interbank market.

In percentage terms, this represented a 1.9 per cent decline in the greenback compared to Friday’s opening rate of Rs166.88.

The currency market witnessed quite a bit of volatility as the dollar hit an intraday high of Rs167, before hitting its low of Rs163.25 and finally closing at Rs163.58.

Gains made by the rupee are being attributed to the $1.386 billion disbursement to Pakistan by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The money was released by the IMF under the Rapid Financing Instrument to help the country address the economic fallout from Covid-19.

The IMF support will help provide a backstop against the decline in international reserves and provide financing to the budget for targeted and temporary spending increases aimed at containing the pandemic and mitigating its economic impact.