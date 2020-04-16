UAE to extend visas for Pakistani nationals amid coronavirus outbreak

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced to extend visas for Pakistani nationals along with other measures that were discussed during a video link conference between the UAE minister on human resource and PM’s aide on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari on Thursday.

The UAE ministry has decided to assist the stranded Pakistani nationals in every way possible and will provide legal protection to those who are willing to stay in UAE.

In a major development, both ministers have discussed that Pakistani nationals who were recently dismissed from their jobs would be given salaries in full, however, virtual jobs will be provided to Pakistani employees on a priority basis.

In order to facilitate Pakistani expats, UAE firms will also provide airfare to Pakistani employees so that they can safely return to their home country.

Bukhari thanked UAE for facilitating Pakistani nationals in these hard times of the pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan is a big labour supplier to the UAE, with more than a million Pakistanis living and working in the country, according to Pakistani diplomats.

Since March, Dubai has been under lockdown as the UAE has ramped up measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.