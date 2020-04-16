Tailors, barbers not allowed to operate during lockdown: Murtaza Wahab 

KARACHI: Spokesman of the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that neither the federal nor the provincial government has allowed barbers, tailors, sanitary and other shops to operate during COVID-19 lockdown.

Giving clarity of what would remain open during the lockdown in a video message, Murtaza Wahab said that the announcement from Prime Minister Imran Khan gave an impression that the lockdown was over.

“Any impression of easing or completely lifting lockdown in Sindh is baseless as the chief minister made it clear yesterday that it will be stricter,” he said.

The spokesman said that they have allowed construction and exports industry to operate on the premier’s directives. “The home department has issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the sectors allowed to operate during the lockdown,” he said.

Murtaza Wahab said that all sectors exempted during the lockdown had to give the undertaking to implement the SOPs and no one would be allowed to operate without it.