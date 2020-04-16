Punjab govt to give one-month additional salary to doctors, paramedics: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar announced to give one-month additional salary to doctors and other staff engaged in the treatment of coronavirus patients and this salary would be paid from April 1.

Addressing the meeting of cabinet committee for the eradication of coronavirus at his office here on Thursday, the CM reiterated that the heirs of an employee, died during the anti-corona drive, would not be left alone, and if anybody died, the heirs would be provided financial aid under the martyr’s package.

The CM directed that governmental orders with regard to extension in lockdown be got implemented at any cost, adding that no violation would be allowed. Out of 3232 coronavirus patients in Punjab, 550 had recovered, he said.

He emphasized the industries allowed to resume work would have to follow their SOPs and action would be initiated in case of any violation. He announced that four new labs had been raised which would be made functional in the next few days after approval from Punjab Healthcare Commission.

Around 56,000 testing kits were available in Punjab and more than 46,000 people had been tested by the Punjab government, he told. The extension in lockdown had been made under the Punjab Infectious Diseases Prevention and Control Ordinance, 2020 and every step was taken to protect the lives of the people.

The meeting reviewed the coronavirus situation, availability of PPE and other material and the precautionary measures in detail. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, IG police, Commissioner Lahore, CEO Urban Unit, secretaries of Health, Finance, Information departments attended the meeting from CMO through video link. Secretary Local Government participated from Civil Secretariat and secretaries of P&D, Labour, Industries, Food departments and special secretary Agriculture department attended the meeting from P&D Department. Chairman PITB participated from his office through video link.