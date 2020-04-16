PM Imran seeks performance report from ministers

Days after Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed annoyance at the “unprofessional conduct” of some of his ministers, he has sought performance reports from all of them, an indication that those who fail to perform up to the mark would be sacked, a local news outlet reported on Thursday.

Following criticism of the ministers’ performance, the prime minister had decided to monitor their work himself. However, the report stated, he found the performance of his 48-member federal cabinet to be unsatisfactory and asked them for a comprehensive report about their performance since the time of their taking office. The ministers have also been asked to present a future of action of their respective ministries and they will brief the premier about the steps taken during their tenure as ministers.

On March 7, PM Imran, while expressing annoyance at the unprofessional conduct of his cabinet members, had said that sometimes the opposition did not even need to do something against the government as its ministers’ statements were enough to land it in hot water.

“When the opposition does nothing, some minister makes such a statement that it becomes difficult to handle the fallout,” PM Imran was quoted as saying during a meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) social media team. “There are even some ministers who are found more in Kohsar Market than their offices,” he had taken a jibe at ministers.

In September last year, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had issued a “red letter” to 27 ministries for a “critical delay” in the tasks assigned to them. The letter — which is viewed as a final warning and an expression of displeasure — was issued to the secretaries for 27 federal ministries out of a total of 34 ministries.