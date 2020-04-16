Patients, doctors complain of SOPs violation, lack of facilitates at Holy Family Hospital

–Doctors not assigned to corona warn without masks and fear contagion due to free movement of people

RAWALPINDI: Patients and visitors at the Holy Family Hospital on Thursday complained that its management was not adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs) while dealing with COVD-19 patients, adding that the isolation ward was also not “allocated rationally”, exposing them to high risk of catching coronavirus.

”Coronavirus is highly contagious and a reasonable distance is advised by healthcare experts but due to improper allocation of space in the isolation ward, thousands of daily patients and visitors are exposed to the infection,” said a visitor, Noreen Sheikh, while talking to APP.

“The isolation ward for coronavirus infected patients is at the last corner of the hospital so infected patients have to walk through the whole building to reach there, putting others at risk,” she added.

”I have to visit my mother who is admitted for spinal fracture but my entire family is afraid and concerned about being fully exposed due to the free mobility of corona infected patients. The hospital staff has no answer to this ill-management,” Saleem Khan, another patient’s attendant said.

Asadullah Ahmed, a resident of Khushab whose sister is also admitted at the Holy Family Hospital, shared similar views. “I spent twenty-four hours in the hospital to look after my sister and moving among corona infected patients gave me a panic attack. I am psychologically convinced that I will also become a victim in this environment,” he said.

Similarly, Sardar Ahmed, a cardiac patient who was brought to the hospital for his heart congestion a couple of days ago said, ”I am devastated to see that all patients, including corona suspects, are using the same door to enter the OPD and are sharing the same area that leads to the laboratory”.

Additionally, doctors and paramedics also complained about the non-provision of safety gear and equipment.

One of the doctor’s on request of anonymity revealed that they were not provided with any proper protective gear which was affecting their work. “We are working in fearful conditions as a frontline force,” he said.

Another lady doctor working in the OPD requesting anonymity said that many doctors and paramedics were not given N-95 masks and were simply told that it was not needed because it was an initial stage. “But anyone entering the OPD could be a carrier of this novel virus. Even irrelevant staffers are given these facilities but not us who have to treat patients,” she informed in a regrettable tone.

“The Holy Family Hospital was already treating a number of patients with other illnesses on a daily basis. Corona testing labs and quarantines should be operated at a distance and with separate entry and exit gates as it is unsafe for others to be treated in the same building,” she added.

According to the details, the distance from the OPD to the laboratory and quarantine centre is around 90 yards after a COVID-19 patient walks through the internal corridor to the isolation ward.

However, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Shehzad Ahmed refuted the allegations. “The hospital has adopted all the measures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) experts and the SOP’s are in line with international standards,” he maintained.

“We are combating COVID-19 by working on three levels. In the first step, suspects go through a filtration process and are identified whether they are carriers of the contagion or not. Then they are sent to the lab, and finally, after being declared positive, they are admitted in the isolation ward,” he told.

He also added that N-95 masks were only provided to doctors and paramedics dealing with corona positive patients while sweepers and staff not working in the isolation ward were wearing a replica of the N-95 which comes without a filter and is easily available in the market.

In reply to a question, he said that the isolation ward was up to the mark as a single room was allocated for one patient and only specific staff was appointed to offer duties.

He also rejected the news of two patients dying at the hospital due to the virus.

One of the patients, he said, was a drug addict and the other who was suffering chronicle tuberculosis was alive and still being treated in the hospital.