Pakistan records 17 COVID-19 deaths

–Local transmission of cases increases to 58pc

LAHORE: As the total number of coronavirus cases in the country crosses 6,500, the National Command and Operation Centre revealed on Thursday that more than 58 per cent of these cases were transmitted locally.

Pakistan recorded over 17 deaths on Thursday, with the emergence of at least 627 new cases. Punjab accounts for the most COVID-19 infections, reporting 3,232 cases as of Thursday evening. Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have so far reached 2,008, 291, and 912 cases, respectively.

Islamabad has 145 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan has 237 cases whereas Azad Kashmir has 46 cases so far. The recoveries stand at 1,645.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan conducted 5,540 coronavirus tests on Wednesday– the highest number of tests conducted over a 24-hour period in the country. The ministry said Pakistan’s total number of tests stood at 78,979, according to the latest figures available.

It further said that as the number of tests conducted rises, so will the number of positive cases.

“In fact, the government’s aim is to conduct 25,000 tests daily by the end of April and predictive modelling shows that in that case 1,000 new cases will be reported daily in the country on average.