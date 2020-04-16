Nation will sail through pandemic crisis successfully: President Alvi

RAWALPINDI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday hoped that the Pakistani nation would successfully sail through the crisis of COVID-19 pandemic as multiple challenges in the past had chiselled it into a brave and steadfast nation.

While addressing a distribution ceremony of ration bags among coolies of the Pakistan Railways in an event arranged by Pakistan Baitul Mal at Rawalpindi Railway Station, the president said that from hosting millions of Afghan refugees to fighting out terrorism and sectarianism, the Pakistani nation has stood steadfast against all hardships.

“The way the Pakistani nation has braved hardships is unprecedented in history. One way or the other, the lockdown would ultimately affect the economy but the government would maintain a balance to keep the economy working,” he said.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Sania Nishtar, Pakistan Baitul Mal Managing Director (MD) Aun Abbas Buppi and Islamic Relief Umair Hassan also attended the ceremony.

The president said that coronavirus has emerged as a global challenge and being a developing economy, Pakistan could not give a relief package worth trillions of dollars like the developed countries; however, the government is providing cash assistance worth Rs12,000 each among 12 million worst-hit families to help feed their families.

He said though the ratio of coronavirus cases is lower than the feared estimates; people should show no laxity towards precautionary measures.

The president said that a decision regarding the tarawih prayer would be taken on April 18 after consultations with religious scholars and advised people to give out maximum alms and zakat during the holy month so that the support system for the needy could continue working.

He called for showing unity and discipline to face the COVID-19 challenge, exemplifying the role of German and Japanese people who had rebuilt their countries after the Second World War through their hard work and unity.

He also lauded the pro-poor efforts of the Railways minister and hoped that the railways would revive its usual operations and overcome the losses once the pervading situation ends.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed applauded the role of the loaders and their hard work and thanked the MD Baitul Mal and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa who donated 3,000 ration bags for the railway loaders.

He said the prime minister would soon inaugurate this converted train that would be take to Taftan within 24 hours. He said seven railways hospitals are also on standby.

Dr Sania Nishtar said the world is faced with an ordeal but the nation would sail through it with all-out support by the government. She said under Ehsaas, an Emergency Cash Program has been launched to support 12 million families and the ration distribution scheme would also be launched by next week.

She said being an important pillar of Ehsaas Program, the Pakistan Baitul Mal is playing a vibrant role to support the government in its social safety endeavour. She appreciated the Railways minister for advocating the case of poor in the cabinet meetings by bringing out different ideas.