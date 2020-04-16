NAB summons Shehbaz in money laundering scam

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering case against the Sharif family.

NAB, which has directed the former Punjab chief minister to appear before it tomorrow, has sought details of properties inherited by him.

NAB alleges that assets worth Rs3.3 billion had been identified so far as illegally accumulated by Shehbaz and both his sons — Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shehbaz, who are also nominated in the reference. It said the whole family committed massive money laundering in the name of foreign remittances and loans.

“As a public office holder Shehbaz needs to explain the increase in his assets,” NAB said.

Suleman was declared proclaimed offender in October last year after he failed to appear before the court despite repeated orders. He is currently residing in London.

NAB has also asked Shehbaz to submit bank transaction details along with the loan taken from Barclays, a Britain based investment bank, between 2005 to 2007 while he was living in exile in London.

Furthermore, the Bureau has also sought details of all the gifts received and given by the Sharif family, details of agriculture income earned between 2008 and 2019; and details about the utilisation of his Model Town residence as chief minister’s camp house during his 10-year tenure.

In December last year, NAB froze 23 properties of Shahbaz Sharif, his sons and other family members in connection with an investigation involving them in the income beyond means and money laundering case.

A statement issued at the time had stated: “Having examined evidence collected so far during the investigation, it is found that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accused — Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza, Suleman and other Shahbaz Sharif’s family members — have committed the said offences. These properties, therefore, are attached under Section 12 of the NAO 1999 till the disposal of the Reference by the accountability court.”

The frozen properties included two houses in Model Town, Nishat Lodges in Dounga Gali in Murree which are acquired by Shahbaz Sharif in the name of his wife Nusrat Shahbaz.

A cottage, a villa and a plot in Haripur and two houses in Defence Lahore were acquired by Shahbaz in the name of his second wife, Tehmina Durrani.