NAB to probe Kachhi Canal Project after cabinet’s nod

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved the transfer of inquiry into the corruption charges in the Kachhi Canal Project from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a request made by the Water Resources Division.

The cabinet approved the summary titled ‘Transfer of Inquiry into the Corruption Charges of Kachhi Canal’ and directed that FIA should give a presentation on plans to build its capacity to deal with such corruption cases to the cabinet soon.

It merits mention that the canal project was initiated in 2003 at a cost of Rs31bn, but could not be completed in time due to the volatile security in the province. In 2013, the project was revised to Rs59bn. By 2018 end, the project was again revised to Rs102bn– listing a raise of Rs70bn in almost 17 years.

The project will significantly develop Balochistan, as it aims to irrigate thousands of acres of land in the province that could make the province self-sufficient in terms of food and agriculture.

According to the documents available with Pakistan Today, a fact-finding commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, had recommended a probe by the FIA into the Kachhi Canal project. The committee was constituted on the direction of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) in its meeting held in February 2016.

In compliance with the decision, the report of the committee was sent to the FIA on June 10, 2019. In the meanwhile, the NAB’s Multan director approached the FIA to transfer the record of the package-IV of the Kachhi Canal as the matter was already under inquiry with the NAB.

On Jan 15, the FIA asked the Water Resources Ministry to seek the cabinet’s advice regarding the transfer of the inquiry file to NAB. The FIA further requested to engage professionally competent engineers and project management staff to evaluate the nature and extent of the criminal liability and fix the responsibility.

The FIA was in charge of the inquiry of all the packages of the project while NAB’s Multan chapter was seized with the Package-IV of the project.

Package-IV is part of phase-1 of the project which pertains to the construction of 129 km carrier canal in the Dera Ghazi District, Punjab. The request of the FIA was forwarded to the NAB Headquarter, Islamabad on February 03, 2020. The NAB, in its response, directed to transfer the subject inquiry to it as stipulated under Section-18 (d) of the NAB Ordinance, 1999.

The matter was also been examined in the Ministry in regard to the capacity of the FIA to probe into procedural, technical and financial irregularities of huge magnitude during the execution of the project.

FIA, after a lapse of almost ten months, finally come up with a proposal to engage a third-party consultant to facilitate the agency in carrying technical scrutiny of the contract, procurement and verification of physical work at the site.

It was found out that the FIA was handicapped in undertaking the assigned task which involves critical evaluation of procurement processes, financial and physical progress vis-à-vis payments made to the contractor and determination of loss to the government.

The project is under investigation since Feb 20, 2016, when the CCI decided to conduct an inquiry into irregularities and corruption in the project. The committee fixed only collectively responsibility instead holding individuals accountable.

The FIA, in view of its limited capacity to investigate a mega-development project, would further delay the accountability process, the committee had suggested.

“Chairman NAB is empowered under Section-18 (d) of the NAO 1999 to transfer any inquiry from any Authority to the NAB. The Ministry is of the view that the direction of the Chairman, NAB may be implemented in view of non-availability of requisite professional skills and technical expertise in the FIA to investigate multidimensional irregularities and corruption in the Kachhi Canal project,” the committee suggested.

While the federal cabinet had decided to get the inquiry conducted by the FIA, it was asked to review its earlier decision of May 28, 2019, with the direction to transfer the inquiry of all the remaining packages of the project to the NAB.

The Ministry of Water Resources apprised the prime minister through a summary dated March 5, 2020, who directed, in terms of Rule-16 (m) of the Rules of Business, 1973 to place the matter before the cabinet for decision.