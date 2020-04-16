Mufti Muneeb hopes for ‘unanimous formula’ on mosques lockdown

KARACHI: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman on Thursday said that he hoped that the religious scholars and government would be able to reach an understanding regarding the standard operating procedures (SoPs) concerning congregations and opening of mosques during Ramzan.

Rehman, who also heads the board for the madressas of Barelvi school of thought, hoped that a “unanimous formula” could be readied in Saturday’s meeting between President Arif Alvi and prominent religious scholars from across the country.

Speaking after a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, he said the Sindh government also hoped that a unified decision could be made on Saturday which the ulema would agree on and the government would abide by.

“It will be better for our country, our state, our nation,” he said.

Murad said he would direct police not to be strict inside mosques on Friday, saying restrictions on gatherings in the mosques will remain in place. However, all movement would remain suspended from 12pm to 3pm.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri met with Sajjada Nasheens of big shrines across the country in an effort to build consensus ahead of the meeting.

The minister also contacted heads of madaris, Punjab Ulema Board and members of the Council of Islamic Ideology and invited them to participate in Saturday’s meeting at the President House.

A meeting of prominent religious scholars in Karachi on Tuesday had concluded that the lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus was “not applicable to mosques”.

Calling the congregational prayers a “necessity”, a statement released after the meeting said that it was important to continue the prayers while observing precautionary measures.