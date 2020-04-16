More rains, thunderstorms expected in Punjab

LAHORE: The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted more rains with thunderstorms in the coming days and issued directions to take necessary precautionary measures in vulnerable areas to all concerned departments, Pakistan Today has learnt.

According to a letter issued by the metrological department, rain, thunderstorms, and a few hailstorms are expected in Rawalpindi, Jehlum, Chakwal, Attock, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, M.B Din, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Kasur, Faislabad, Jhang and Toba Take Singh between Friday and Monday.

Similarly, rain and thunderstorms are also expected in DG Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur from Thursday to Friday.

The PDMA has requested all concerned to take necessary precautionary measures in vulnerable areas during the forecast period to avoid any loss of life or damage to public and private property during the ongoing crisis of the coronavirus pandemic.