LoC firing

Even while covid-19 sweeps through the world and kills thousands, the LOC between India and Pakistan continues to remain tense. Everyday situations are terrific and tough to handle. On Sunday, at least four  civilians were killed on both sides of the border. Miserable Kashmiris who already face the risk of disease along with the brutality of Indian forces.

According to reports, this year in the month  of March the number of such incidents across the international boundary has  doubled as compared to March last year. It is really a symbol of astounding and atrocious that in this tough situation when a globe pandemic seized both countries badly but brutal acts of Indian forces still continued on a daily basis.

This  constant practice of Indians in LOC is  damaging the relation with neighboring Pakistan which is already under ebb. Indian forces must leave the hunger revenge of the last 3 wars  with Pakistan. This is a time for Unity because both countries are on their knees in front of covid-19.

Moreover, the socio-economic conditions in Pakistan and India are very similar, so it is the situation of public sector Healthcare, with Limited facilities for those unable to afford private care and  we need to work to save lives rather than taking more.

Sameer Umrani

Karachi



