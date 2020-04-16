Imran’s call for debt relief benefitting for developing nations amid pandemic: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal to the world financial bodies for debt to emerging economies has benefited Pakistan as well as the developing world that is grappling to deal with the effects of the coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the foreign minister highlighted what he said was two major problems being faced by the developing world.

“The developing world lacks fiscal space and a proper health system. Therefore, the most appropriate response that other countries can give at the moment is granting debt relief,” he said.

The presser comes days after Prime Minister Imran had called for a “global initiative for debt relief” to provide much-needed relief to the developing countries which he said will take the worst-hit from the pandemic.

Subsequently, on Wednesday, G20 announced that Pakistan was included in a group of 72 countries eligible for debt relief on all principal and interest payments to official bilateral creditors.

According to the details, the suspension period for debt relief will start from May 1 and continue till Dec 1, 2020.

All debt service falling due in this period will be packaged into a new loan on which the payments will not start until June 2022. Then it will be paid over the subsequent three years. A standardised term sheet has been made for all the payments clubbed under the relief plan.

In his presser today, Qureshi revealed that the government had been working on the proposal for a while. He added that the prime minister’s appeal had highlighted the benefits of debt relief for not only the developing world but the global economy.

The foreign minister also disclosed that right after the appeal on April 12, the government had sent letters to world leaders as well as the UN chief. He recalled that the appeal had been supported by the UN chief who appreciated the prime minister for pitching the proposal.

Qureshi lauded the premier for taking the initiative despite the risks associated with it, adding that a clearer picture regarding the debt relief will emerge after more details are released.

He went on to say that this is the fourth global initiative that Imran had spearheaded during his short term as prime minister.

“His drive against climate change on global forums, his campaign against eliminating Islamophobia, action against corrupt and illicit financial flows, and now his initiative against debt relief.

“In less than two years, the prime minister has taken on four global causes and the Foreign Office has played its part in helping realise them,” he said.

“Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has said that we need to wait in order to gauge the impact of the debt relief. However, I can say this that the impact will be significant,” he said.

REPATRIATING STRANDED PAKISTAN NATIONALS:

Commenting on the repatriation of Pakistani nationals stranded abroad, the foreign minister said the Foreign Office was working round the clock on the issue.

He explained that the FO had established a crisis management centre which is working round-the-clock. “Our biggest challenge in repatriating nationals is our capacity for testing and quarantining.”

He said that in the first week roughly 2,000 nationals were being brought back.

“However, from April 20, we will increase our capacity to 7,000. We had to convince the provinces to allow their airports to open and we had to ensure testing and quarantine facilities.”

Qureshi added that he was aware of the difficulties being faced by nationals abroad, some of whom were unemployed while the visas of others had expired.

“We have told stranded nationals to get in touch with the embassies,” he said, adding that the FO was working on the matter constantly.

Questioned about the United States’ decision to withdraw funding for the World Health Organisation (WHO), Qureshi said: “It is my personal view, but I think they should review it.

“This is a time for us to unite and join our heads together. The WHO has a lot of responsibilities at the moment. Cutting off their funding will only add to their burden,” he said.

‘IMRAN LISTENS TO MURAD’:

Commenting on the constant tussle between the Centre and the Sindh government, Qureshi said the first person Prime Minister Imran listened to during meetings of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) was Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

He said the federal government did not want to “bicker”, adding that he believed the Sindh government was working with clear intentions.