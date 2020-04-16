IHC summons Health Ministry’s officials in PMDC case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned officials of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) in a case pertaining to payment of salaries to the employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) and restoration of its registrar.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of the IHC, while hearing the case, remarked that the salaries should have been paid to the employees as the council had its own funds.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Tariq Khokher informed the court that the matter related to the restoration of PMDC registrar was pending before the top court.

To this, Justice Kiyani said that they should wait for the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision and summoned the joint secretary health and section officer concerned on next date of hearing.

The petitioners’ counsel pleaded that the salaries had not been paid to the PMDC’s employees so far despite restoration of the council.

The counsel alleged that the ministry officials asked his client, Brigadier (r) Dr Hafizuddin Siddiqui, who was recently restored as the PMDC registrar, to leave by shutting down the office.

The case was adjourned till April 21.